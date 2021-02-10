All Lufthansa Group Airlines extend option for free rebooking

Rebooking fee for Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa and SWISS still suspended
Since the end of August, all fares of Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked without a rebooking fee. Originally, this fare offer was valid for (re-)bookings until the end of February. Now the offer is being extended again: all airline fares, booked until 31 May included, can be rebooked free of charge as often as desired up to May 31, 2021. After that date, one more rebooking is possible free of charge.
However, additional costs may arise for rebookings if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.
Also, rebooking of tickets issued up to and including August 31, 2020, can now be done until May 31, 2021, for travel until 31 December 2021.
