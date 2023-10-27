Lufthansa Group airlines extend cancellation of Tel Aviv flights until the end of November

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
37

Lufthansa Group (including Brussels Airlines) will not operate flights to and from Tel Aviv until 30 November at the earliest, the group announced today. Like other carriers, the airlines within the group decided, for security reasons, to cancel its regular flights to Israel following the new outbreak of violence following the attack by the terrorist movement Hamas against the country.  

Flights were initially cancelled until 22 October but the measure is therefore extended at least until 30 November.

