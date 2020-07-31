Welcome to Berlin: Air Dolomiti now flies from Tegel to Verona

Verona is an equally important and much-loved travel destination, both in terms of economy and tourism. The city is at the heart of the Veneto, a region in the north-east of Italy which is important for the agricultural as well as textile and heavy industries. Renowned textile brands can be found here, in addition to Verona being known as the centre of goldsmithing. The architecturally beautiful city boasts numerous tourist attractions and a lively literary history. The city doesn’t hold the name of City of Lovers for no reason. Shakespeare chose his greatest work, Romeo and Juliet, to be set here. Additionally, the bathing spots at Lake Garda and Venice are quickly and easily reachable from Verona.