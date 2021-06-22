The connection Forlì – Munich launched by Air Dolomiti

The first flight of Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, landed today morning at Luigi Ridolfi airport. The aircraft, an Embraer 195, left Munich at 07:50 and arrived punctually in Forlì at 9:00.

To launch the new route, the airport welcomed Air Dolomiti and its crew with the traditional “water arch” ceremony, welcoming the aircraft under the plumes of water created by the fire-fighting vehicles.

From the heart of Romagna, a land of sea, hills and marvellous medieval towns, to the capital of Bavaria, home to museums and beautiful historic buildings: Air Dolomiti offers a connection between the two areas with a wide choice of international flights on the Lufthansa network.

The Company operates, in codeshare with Lufthansa, two weekly frequencies (on Mondays and Fridays).

Below is the flight schedule with the timetables currently active for the months of June, July and August:

Munich-Forlì:

EN8318 Munich – Forlì 07:50 – 09:00 Monday, Friday

Forlì – Munich:

EN8319 Forlì – Munich 09:40 – 10:50 Monday, Friday

“The departure of flights from Forlì to the Munich hub is another step towards the return to normal operations that expands our offer and guarantees travellers an increasingly more composed and efficient range of alternatives – states Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti and continues – we are taking great strides towards resuming our activities and collaborations, hopefully now without further setbacks, to make it possible to reach not only Bavaria but also all the destinations envisaged by the many connections offered by Lufthansa“.

“F.A. s.r.l. would like to thank Air Dolomiti for the trust they have shown in our airport – says Giuseppe Silvestrini, President of F.A. srl – allowing us to connect the whole of Romagna to the world through the Munich hub. Romagna and Bavaria are two countries that have always been close to each other from a tourist point of view and this connection will further enrich the opportunities for commercial and cultural exchange“.

Forlì, 21 June 2021.