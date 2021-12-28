Pandemic stops Air Dolomiti’s Frankfurt – Ronneby (Sweden) route

The increased spread of infection has hit Ronneby Airport hard, which has lost up to 80 percent of its passengers in the last two years. Now the pandemic stops flights on the newly opened Frankfurt route.

Three months have passed since the maiden flight flew between German Frankfurt and Ronneby.

The number of passengers on the route has so far been small, but both the Italian airline Air Dolomiti and the chairman of the municipal board in Ronneby have hoped for more passengers soon.

From 9 January, however, Air Dolomiti has chosen to cancel all departures on the route, due to the pandemic. A decision was made this week and is valid until further notice.

“It is of course sad. But at the same time, it was a bit expected to pause the flights“, says Arri Kallonen, airport station manager at Ronneby Airport.

Source: SVT Nyheter