[Coronavirus] Air Dolomiti temporarily suspends its flight plan until 19 April 2020

Due to the increasing limits imposed on travel and the consequent decrease in demand for air travel in Italy and Europe, Air Dolomiti is forced to temporarily suspend its flight plan from tomorrow until April 19, 2020.

In view of the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the Coronavirus, the carrier aligns itself with the measures already taken by some other airlines of the Lufthansa Group to which it belongs. Indeed Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines announced a suspension of their flights earlier this week.

Passengers holding Air Dolomiti tickets with departing flights on the above-mentioned dates are invited to contact the Service Centre on +39 045 2886140 or +49 089 97580497 if calling from Germany.