[Coronavirus] Air Dolomiti announces flight cancellations for the month of April

Air Dolomiti, in line with the measures adopted by the Lufthansa Group to which it belongs, in light of the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus and the consequent the decrease in demand for air travel in Italy and Europe, has decided to reduce its flight operations for the period from 29 March to 24 April.

The reduction in frequencies concerns connections from Italy to Munich and Frankfurt. Flight cancellations will be implemented in the booking systems and affected passengers will be promptly informed about changes to their flights.

Passengers who have planned a trip with Air Dolomiti are invited to check the current status of their flight on the company’s website. Guests who have provided their contact details will be informed about changes to their flight. In order to meet their travel needs, Lufthansa Group airlines have introduced more flexible rebooking options.

Further information is available at the Flight Information page.

Verona, 12th March 2020