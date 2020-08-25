Air Dolomiti will connect the airport of Cuneo with Munich

From next November the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group will propose new flights from the Piedmont airport to the Bavarian international hub

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, announces a new connection from Cuneo airport to Munich. Starting from November 16, the flights that will connect the Piedmont airport with one of the major European hubs will be operational, ten frequencies per week operated in Lufthansa codeshare, from Monday to Friday with the following schedules:

Monday

Munich - Cuneo 17:50 - 19:10

Cuneo - Munich 19:50 - 21:10

Tuesday

Munich - Cuneo 08:00 - 09:20

Cuneo - Munich 10:00 - 11:20

Wednesday

Cuneo - Munich 17:50 - 19:10

Munich - Cuneo 19:50 - 21:10

Thursday

Munich - Cuneo 08:00 - 09:20

Cuneo - Munich 10:00 - 11:20

Friday

Munich - Cuneo 17:50 - 19:10

Cuneo - Munich 19:50 - 21:10

For all flights, the company offers fares starting from 129 € round trip taxes and surcharges included.

In order to encourage a faster resumption of travel, Air Dolomiti wants to make it easier for passengers by offering flexible rebooking conditions: with a supplement of 70 € it will also be possible to make changes to the Economy Light and Business Saver fares.

“With the flights from Cuneo we are expanding our offer panel on the Munich hub,” says Joerg Eberhart President & CEO of Air Dolomiti. “Our activity is, therefore, resuming by offering new connections from airports that we have not served until now. This is a positive sign and an excellent opportunity for passengers to benefit from direct connections to Bavaria, but also to other destinations thanks to the many connections offered by Lufthansa”.

“The project to connect Cuneo airport with an international hub like Munich is the result of a long teamwork in which the economic and entrepreneurial fabric of our territory has been the protagonist,” says Giuseppe Viriglio, President of Geac Spa. “Cuneo has strongly believed in the airport and has understood the strategic need to broaden its horizons in order to take off and expand its range of action around the world. We would like to thank Air Dolomiti and the entire Lufthansa Group for the confidence placed in the potential of our airport”.

All information and updates are available on the website www.airdolomiti.eu and on the Company’s social pages.

Verona – Cuneo, 25 August 2020