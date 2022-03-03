Air Dolomiti welcomes two Embraer 195s for a total of 17

The Italian airline welcomes two new entries to its fleet, confirming the recovery phase announced before the pandemic

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline company of Lufthansa Group, is growing again.

Two Embraer 195s have been confirmed and will arrive in the coming weeks. With the brands I-JENB and I-ADJZ, they will make the company’s offer even richer.

The jets add to the 15 in the fleet, bringing the number to a total of 17: a positive sign that shows a new opening to the European market. The planes, arriving in March and May, will operate the routes to Frankfurt and Munich, international hubs that offer a wide range of destinations around the world.

“The arrival of these Embraers is a great accomplishment for us. The aircraft coming from Lufthansa City Line are a proof of the existing synergy within the Group and between our two companies which have always shared the same values such as punctuality, reliability and attention to passengers – says Steffen Harbarth, CEO of Air Dolomiti who continues “two new aircraft do not only represent a recovery, but also translate into new confidence towards this 2022, which we hope will consolidate the restart phase we have seen in the second half the year just ended”.

Since 1991 to date, Air Dolomiti has shown itself to be attentive to the continuous renewal of its fleet, with constant improvements to the onboard services responding to the most demanding passenger requests. Moreover, the refurbishment of all the interiors of the 15 E195s is underway, as well as a change in the internal configuration that will bring each aircraft to 122 seats. The seats of the two coming planes will also be replaced at the end of this year.

The arrival of these aircraft validates the Company’s unique corporate culture and its strong customer focus.