Air Dolomiti wants to keep flying with Embraer aircraft

Embraer faced a setback in a Lufthansa Group jet selection bid when its E195-E2 lost to Airbus’ A220. Despite this, Lufthansa keeps doors open for future collaboration with Embraer.

Lufthansa Group’s Italian unit Air Dolomiti, already operating a significant fleet of Embraer jets, plans to expand its E-Jet fleet from 20 to potentially 26 by early 2025, utilising aircraft transferred from other subsidiaries within the Lufthansa group which in total utilise 43 E-jets.

This growth showcases the success of Air Dolomiti, recently becoming Italy’s second-largest carrier after ITA Airways in 2023. With the current Embraer fleet averaging 13 years in service, a potential replacement might occur in the coming years.