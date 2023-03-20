Air Dolomiti resumes route between Frankfurt, Germany, and Kalmar, Sweden

As of April 6th, direct flights between Kalmar, Sweden, and Frankfurt, Germany, will again be possible. The summer timetable includes two departures a week, departing from Kalmar on Monday morning and Thursday evening.

Lufthansa’s Italian company Air Dolomiti is back in Kalmar to offer access to Germany’s largest airport and hub, Frankfurt. The new timetable includes two departures a week. The times have been revised to more clearly respond to the needs and wishes of both business and private travellers, with an early departure on Monday and an evening departure on Thursday.

Ronny Lindberg, CEO at Kalmar Öland Airport notes that the trip on Monday morning provides good opportunities to start the working week in Germany or move on in the world. With departures on both Monday and Thursday, there is also the opportunity to travel to Europe over a long weekend. With the same philosophy, the new times open up for international travellers who want to visit the Kalmar region over the weekend, says Ronny.

Schedule

Monday

Departure Frankfurt 08:10 arrival Kalmar 09:55

Departure Kalmar 10:40 arrival Frankfurt 12:20

Thursday

Departure Frankfurt 16:15 arrival Kalmar 18:00

Departure Kalmar 18:35 arrival Frankfurt 20:15

Source: Kalmar Öland Airport