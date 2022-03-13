Air Dolomiti resumes flights from Frankfurt to Kalmar, Sweden

The new route Frankfurt – Kalmar will operate five times a week, allowing all passengers to reach the Swedish town from Germany in a few hours.

Available from 19th September, the route Frankfurt – Kalmar was created by Air Dolomiti as a perfect solution to allow passengers to reach Sweden comfortably thanks to a connection that departs from the heart of Europe. The route operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays so as to facilitate travellers in organising their stay.

Thanks to the route Frankfurt – Kalmar proposed by Air Dolomiti, it will be possible to travel for business to Sweden and return to the great city in Assia in a few days, or plan a holiday in the province of Småland.

The flight takes about three hours, during which you will be able to take advantage of all our onboard services. Once you have reached the Swedish town, you will be able to discover this fantastic region which faces the Baltic Sea, visit the renaissance castle, plan a trip to the island of Öland situated a few kilometres away.