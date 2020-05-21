Air Dolomiti restarts in Italy: from June it flies from Florence to Catania, Palermo and Cagliari

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, restarts from Italy and announces the resumption of flights with connections from Florence airport to Catania, Palermo and Cagliari.

After a long lockdown, citizens will be able to return to fly freely to the major islands.

As of June 5, the airline will offer four weekly frequencies to Sicily and Sardinia from Florence airport. Flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays departing from Florence at 11:55 a.m. to Palermo and at 4:10 p.m. to Catania.

The connections to Cagliari will be operative from June 19th at 12:05, four times a week on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

For all flights, the airline offers a fare starting from 99 € one way (from 178 € round trip) taxes and surcharges included. During the booking process, it will be possible to block the fare (option valid only through the website www.airdolomiti.eu) and make the payment at a later time after booking, within seven days of departure.

In addition to this, if the passenger no longer wishes to fly or wishes to change the departure date, he or she may choose to cancel the booking free of charge, receiving a refund of the full cost of the ticket or rebooking without additional charges; these changes must also be requested within seven days of the departure date of the flight.

These facilitations will allow passengers to organize their travel with maximum flexibility.

“We are pleased to announce the resumption of operations and even more so to be able to offer flights connecting our country. Air Dolomiti is a very dynamic reality and this, together with the strong collaboration with the Tuscan airports, allows us to be extremely flexible: Florence is one of the strategic airports for us, here we serve the Munich and Frankfurt hubs and it is here that we decided to invest with our new maintenance centre. The possibility of being able to operate with Embraer 195 and the airport’s ability to adapt quickly to the new regulations has accelerated the restart operations.” Says Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

In recent months the Company has taken steps to repatriate Italian citizens from abroad and has guaranteed a bridge with Germany thanks to the connection to the Frankfurt hub from Milan Malpensa.