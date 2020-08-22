Air Dolomiti presents the new flights departing from Forlì to Munich

The Italian Airline of Lufthansa Group strengthens connections between Romagna and Germany

Air Dolomiti announces a new flight that will connect Forlì to Munich.

Thanks to the Italian airline of the German Group, another Italian airport will be connected with Bavaria and one of the most important hubs in Europe.

From the heart of Romagna, with the enchanting landscapes of its Tuscan-Romagna hills sloping down towards the sea to the golden beaches, to Bavaria: Air Dolomiti will connect the two areas offering passengers a wide choice among the international flights offered by the Lufthansa network.

From December 1st Forlì will be able to benefit from multi-weekly Lufthansa codeshare frequencies, operated from Monday to Friday, with the following flights:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday:

Munich – Forlì 08:00 – 09:10

Forlì – Munich 09:50 – 11:00

Tuesday and Thursday:

Munich – Forlì 17:50 – 19:00

Forlì – Munich 19:40 – 20:50

For the above flights the Company offers fares starting from 129 € round trip, taxes and surcharges included.

In order to encourage a faster resumption of travel, Air Dolomiti wishes to make it easier for passengers by offering flexible rebooking conditions: with a supplement of € 70 it will also be possible to make changes to Economy Light and Business Saver fares. “The proposal for flights from Forlì to the Munich hub is a confirmation of our desire to expand our offer and guarantee travellers an increasingly composite and efficient range of alternatives – says Joerg Eberhart President & CEO of Air Dolomiti – thanks to the collaboration with new airports it will be possible to reach not only Bavaria but also all the destinations provided by the many connections offered by Lufthansa”. “F.A. s.r.l. thanks Air Dolomiti for the confidence shown in our airport – declares Giuseppe Silvestrini President of F.A. srl – allowing us to connect the whole of Romagna to the world through the Munich hub. Romagna and Bavaria are two countries that have always been close to each other and with this connection, they will be able to further enrich the opportunities for commercial and cultural exchange”. Verona, 21 August 2020