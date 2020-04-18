Air Dolomiti plans two new repatriation flights from Romania for Italian citizens

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, announces that it has planned two new commercial repatriation flights for Italian citizens abroad on April 21, 2020.

After the special flights made in recent weeks from the cities of Riga, Vilnius, Bucharest and Sofia, the airline is organising two additional flights to help Italian nationals return to Italy.

In agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Company will arrange two connections from Bucharest which will leave on Tuesday, April 21 at 13:35 and 14:35 local time respectively. The flights will first land at Rome Fiumicino airport and then continue to Milan Malpensa.

“In this particular historical moment, restrictions on air connections are a limit for all those who wish to return home. Air Dolomiti is strongly motivated to continue the repatriation activity started in recent weeks in collaboration with the Farnesina, with which the Company has started good cooperation and prompt dialogue to support the repatriation of Italian citizens abroad” comments Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

The Company is working to organize other repatriation flights. All updates on flights are available on the website or through the portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs https://www.esteri.it/mae/it/.