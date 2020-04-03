Air Dolomiti plans a repatriation flight from Riga to Milan for Italian citizens

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, announces that it has planned a special commercial repatriation flight for Italian citizens abroad today.

In agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Air Dolomiti has set up a commercial connection from Riga departing today at 15:15 to Milan Malpensa where it will land at 17:00.

The flight, operated with an Embraer 195, will allow sixty compatriots to return to Italy.

“We are proud to be able to make our contribution as an Italian airline to facilitate the return of our citizens. In this difficult situation, where the transport network has suffered severe limitations, collaboration is the only weapon we have to break down the virus. We are delighted that these people can finally return to their families,” comments Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

The Company wants to offer a service at the necessary time for all those who wish to return home, in compliance with the restrictions set out in the current Decrees.

The Company is working to organize other repatriation flights. More information on the website or through the portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs https://www.esteri.it/mae/en.

Verona, 02 April 2020