Air Dolomiti obtains the electronic Technical Log Book (eTLB)

Air Dolomiti, the Italian Airline of the Lufthansa Group, has equipped itself with an electronic Technical Log Book system (electronic TLB, eTLB for short).

The system, called Crossmos, fully replaces the old paper format of the technical log book, a document on which all technical events involving the aircraft and its equipment are recorded: from take-off and landing times, to the names of crew members with the specific tasks they carried out during the flight; from minor incidents to more or less serious failures that occurred.

The new system automates the recording of much of this data, which was previously recorded manually on the paper TLB by the commander or maintenance personnel who had carried out actions on the aircraft.

Now, thanks to an IP connection, the data is transferred and synchronised in real time between the eTLB on the aircraft and the maintenance centres, allowing a very rapid response and ensuring that the data is recorded and stored.

The system is fully compliant with the requirements of the standard and facilitates on-board work, making the processes in the cockpit of Air Dolomiti’s aircraft, today almost completely “paperless”, even more efficient.

“Obtaining the electronic Technical Log Book is in addition to all the actions undertaken by the Company to eliminate paper on board with greater use of state-of-the-art technological systems. The use of this system allows for more accurate and efficient communication of information and represents a further contribution to being increasingly sustainable. Thanks to the work of a dedicated team we were able to get the system up and running extremely quickly and today we are the first Italian airline to use it and the second within the Lufthansa Group” says Captain Alberto Casamatti, General Manager Operations and Accountable Manager of Air Dolomiti.

Verona, 27th January 2021