Air Dolomiti launches flights between Frankfurt and London City

Air Dolomiti, part of the Lufthansa Group, is launching a new route from Frankfurt to London City Airport starting February 11th, 2024, and running until March 30th, 2024, during the Winter Season. The service will operate six days a week, offering flights using the 108-seat Embraer 190 aircraft, in partnership with Lufthansa.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Monday to Friday: EN8770: Frankfurt 07:10 – London City 07:35 EN8771: London City 08:10 – Frankfurt 10:35 EN8776: Frankfurt 16:15 – London City 16:40 EN8777: London City 17:15 – Frankfurt 19:40

Sunday: EN8776: Frankfurt 16:15 – London City 16:40 EN8777: London City 17:15 – Frankfurt 19:40



The new route aims to cater especially to business travellers, expanding Air Dolomiti’s European offerings. The CEO, Steffen Harbarth, highlights the significance of this route in connecting to London City, a crucial airport for business travellers. This addition strengthens the airline’s commitment to enhancing European routes and aligning with the parent company’s strategies.

The new connections will be included in the Miles & More loyalty programme, providing travellers with its associated benefits. This new route complements Air Dolomiti’s existing European flights from Frankfurt and Munich airports, further enriching their network.