Air Dolomiti expands the offer of domestic flights and flies to Puglia

The Company adds a new route to Bari from Florence under flexible conditions

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, announces a new domestic connection departing from Florence airport and arriving in Bari from June 19.

This destination joins the already announced domestic flights from Florence to Catania, Palermo and Cagliari: another important Italian airport will, therefore, be easily accessible from Tuscany with four weekly frequencies.

Flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays on the following schedule: departure from Florence at 11:55 am with arrival in Bari at 1:10 pm and departure from the Apulian airport at 1:50 pm with arrival in Tuscany at 3:05 pm.

For this flight, the Company offers fares starting from 99 € one way (from 178 € round trip) taxes and surcharges included. During the booking process, it will be possible to block the fare (option valid only through the website www.airdolomiti.eu) and make the payment at a later time after booking, within seven days of departure.

In addition to this, for reservations made on the website, it will be possible to change the departure date without supplements or cancel the booking free of charge, receiving a refund of the full cost of the ticket within seven days of the departure date of the flight.

These facilitations will allow passengers to organise their travel with the maximum flexibility even in situations of uncertainty and constant evolution such as in current times.

“We are pleased to be able to offer flights to re-establish new connections with Puglia that has always been a popular destination for summer holidays: we hope to contribute to the recovery of tourism in the interest of all operators who work in this sector and help Italian citizens to travel safely. Air Dolomiti is a very dynamic and creative reality and this, together with the strong collaboration with the airports, allows us to be extremely flexible and therefore streamlined in our departure operations” says Joerg Eberhart, President & CEO of Air Dolomiti.

“The connection with Florence – declares Tiziano Onesti, President of Aeroporti di Puglia, – is very strategic for everyone because it represents the tangible sign of the restart of domestic traffic after the hard phase of the COVID-19 emergency; a certainly gradual restart that sees us even more involved in an important relationship with many airlines and other stakeholders. The start of this new route is intended to feed above all the “incoming” traffic with certain benefits for the tourism industry in Puglia, which has been able to cope with the emergency in a lucid and aware way so much so that it is considered a highly attractive land even in the presence of health alarms. Without doubt, an opportunity for these two great cities not only with a strong tourist vocation, but also and above all with an important historical and cultural heritage”.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of the flight between Florence and Bari.” – declares Marco Carrai, President of Toscana Aeroporti – “I would like to personally thank Joerg Eberhart, CEO of Air Dolomiti, who believed in the testing project of health checks at Toscana Aeroporti and allowed the reopening of the airport. Thanks also to Aeroporti di Puglia with whom we shared the experimentation from the beginning with a memorandum of understanding of collaboration. This is another fundamental point for the restart of Toscana Aeroporti and for the entire Tuscan territory”.

All information and updates are available on the website www.airdolomiti.eu and on the Company’s social pages.

Verona, May 27, 2020