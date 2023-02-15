A cable cut during construction work knocks Lufthansa systems offline leaving thousands of passengers stranded

A telecommunications line failure (cable cut) in the Frankfurt area has a major impact on the IT systems of Lufthansa, other members of the group are also affected by the outage. “All departures and landings in Frankfurt have been suspended for the time being, and the programme to and from Munich is also partially affected,” the airline informs.

Seems that during roadworks for Deutsche Telekom, an important cable got damaged.

As Frankfurt Airport is running out of room for inbound aircraft, the airport is now temporarily closed for arrivals.

Passengers are advised to check the current status of their flight before travelling to the airport. “However, we generally recommend that passengers in Frankfurt do not travel to the airport at this time,” the airline said, adding that “due to the system failure, rebooking on other flights is currently limited. Please try to inform yourself in the self service facilities and rebook. However, there may also be delays here.”

More information: Lufthansa flight information (lufthansa.com)

Auch in 5m Tiefe ist unsere #Glasfaser nicht in Sicherheit vor Betonbohrern. ? Nach Düsseldorf am Wochenende jetzt auch in Frankfurt. Unsere Techniker sind bereits vor Ort. Aufgrund der erheblichen Schäden und Situation auf der Baustelle wird die Behebung äußerst schwierig. pic.twitter.com/d3KasCplVU — Deutsche Telekom AG (@deutschetelekom) February 14, 2023

GERMANY LUFTHANSA IS CURRENTLY FACING A GLOBAL SYSTEM FAILURE.

Lufthansa has now grounded all its flights. Planes are diverted away from Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/NBIhP0CqqQ — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) February 15, 2023