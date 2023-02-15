A cable cut during construction work knocks Lufthansa systems offline leaving thousands of passengers stranded

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
24

A telecommunications line failure (cable cut) in the Frankfurt area has a major impact on the IT systems of Lufthansa, other members of the group are also affected by the outage. “All departures and landings in Frankfurt have been suspended for the time being, and the programme to and from Munich is also partially affected,” the airline informs.

Seems that during roadworks for Deutsche Telekom, an important cable got damaged.

As Frankfurt Airport is running out of room for inbound aircraft, the airport is now temporarily closed for arrivals.

Passengers are advised to check the current status of their flight before travelling to the airport. “However, we generally recommend that passengers in Frankfurt do not travel to the airport at this time,” the airline said, adding that “due to the system failure, rebooking on other flights is currently limited. Please try to inform yourself in the self service facilities and rebook. However, there may also be delays here.”

More information: Lufthansa flight information (lufthansa.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.