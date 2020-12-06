Lufthansa Group will have shed 29,000 employees by year-end, Bild am Sonntag writes

Lufthansa Group will have shed 29,000 employees by year-end, bringing the total staff down to 109,000. Next year, the German airline will cut another 10,000 jobs in its home country as the company keeps on struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bild am Sonntag – citing unnamed company sources – said that Lufthansa would also axe 20,000 jobs outside of Germany. According to the German newspaper, Lufthansa has already burned through 3 billion euros of the 9-billion-euro government bailout it secured earlier in the year.

The company and its subsidiaries, Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines, have already cut flight schedules, the number of aircraft in their fleet and staff this year as they expects that air travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2025.

Earlier this week, Lufthansa completed the sale of catering subsidiary LSG’s European operations to GateGroup, which employs 7,500 people.

A formal announcement is expected on Monday.