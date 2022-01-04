Smoke on LOT Boeing 787 kept Warsaw Airport closed for a while, causing one diversion and several holds

Aircraft landing at Warsaw Chopin airport this afternoon were briefly held in a holding pattern after a LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered SP-LRA reported a burning smell in the cabin.

During the descent to Warsaw Chopin airport, the crew of flight LO98 from Seoul Incheon noticed a burning smell in the passenger cabin, but after an inspection did not show any smoke, the crew decided to land in the standard mode.

In order to ensure the maximum level of safety, the airport services were asked to assist. After landing, the plane taxied to a parking stand. Deboarding also took place in a standard manner and passengers on flight LO98 were taken by bus to the terminal.

Meanwhile, several arriving flights were kept in a holding pattern, among which LO676 from Moscow Sheremetyevo and LO3838 from Gdansk. Flight LO30 from Miami diverted to Gdansk after holding over Warsaw.