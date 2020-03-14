Polish Government disallows all international air and rail traffic for the next two weeks; LOT Polish Airlines suspends flights

The Polish Government has taken drastic measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They decided to suspend all international air and rail traffic to and from the country as of 15 March, hence LOT Polish Airlines is forced to suspend all of its traffic (including from its Budapest base) until 28 March.

LOT Polish Airlines requests all passengers who booked flights for the next few days and want to cancel or change the date of reservations to contact the airline in the first place.

Please check LOT’s website for the newest information.

https://www.lot.com/us/en/ general-travel-advice

❗️❗️ #Polish government takes another actions in combating #coronavirus. The new rules apply from Sunday, March 15. #KoronawirusWPolsce #zostanwdomu pic.twitter.com/eMmi5uTgrE — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 13, 2020