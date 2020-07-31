LOT will take off from Wroclaw to Budapest

By the end of August, LOT will launch another direct flight between Poland and Hungary. Flights on Wrocław-Budapest route will be operated initially once per week by LOT’s DHC8-400. Tickets are already available for sale.

Starting from 24 August this year, LOT’s DHC8-400 will operate flights between Wrocław and the capital of Hungary once a week, according to the following timetable:

LO 2535 WRO-BUD 13:30 – 14:45 Mondays

LO 2536 BUD-WRO 15:35 – 16:50 Mondays

“In less than a month, we will start operating regularly from Wrocław to Budapest guaranteeing the highest comfort of travel to passengers between Lower Silesia Voivodeship and the capital of Hungary. The direct flight on this route will only take 1 hour and 15 minutes. Depending on the epidemic situation and passengers’ interest, we do not exclude a further increase in the frequency of flights on this route either. As of now, direct flight on Budapest-Wrocław is the fifth route directly operated by LOT from Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport,” says Krzysztof Moczulski, LOT’s deputy director of corporate communications and spokesperson.

Besides the new Wrocław-Budapest service, LOT also offers direct short-haul flights from Budapest to Warsaw and seasonal flights to Dubrovnik and Varna. Since July 20th Poland’s flag carrier has been operating again long-distance flights from the capital of Hungary to Seoul. By the end of August, passengers who travel from Wrocław will be able to benefit from the convenient transfer via Budapest Airport on LOT’s flight to South Korea, which takes off each Monday at 04:30 p.m.

LOT gradually returns to its regular tourist and business destinations. Starting from September this year, Poland’s flag-carrier will increase the frequency of the flights on regular European routes, offering several flights per week to Larnaca or Nice, as well as a dozen or so flights to, among other destinations, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and London. At the same time, the frequency of flights to Brussels, Prague, Budapest and Vilnius will increase to nearly twenty per week. In total, LOT offers more than 130 connections to over 70 destinations.

Tickets for flights on the route Wrocław – Budapest will be available to purchase through LOT channels i.e. at LOT.com and at sales agents.

Warsaw, 30 July 2020