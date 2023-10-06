LOT upgrades interline agreement with JetBlue to codeshare

LOT Polish Airlines has announced a codeshare partnership with US carrier JetBlue Airways, expanding their existing cooperation beyond their interline agreement. This extension will enhance travel connections between Poland and the USA, with services beginning in the 2023/2024 winter season.

Under this codeshare agreement, passengers will have the convenience of booking single tickets, unified baggage policies, and fare conditions. Travellers can enjoy efficient transfer times for their journeys to the USA.

Robert Ludera, Director of the LOT Polish Airlines Network Department, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that it would offer passengers more travel options between Poland and the US by utilising JetBlue’s extensive route network. Additionally, the partnership will enable JetBlue’s customers to access LOT flights and destinations in Central and Eastern Europe.

The codeshare will provide passengers from Poland with connections to popular US destinations like Boston, Orlando, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Washington DC. Tickets for LOT and JetBlue flights during the 2023/2024 winter season will be available through various sales channels.

Passengers from the USA will be able to reach Warsaw, Kraków, and Rzeszów with a single ticket.