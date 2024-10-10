LOT suspends Warsaw-Beijing flights for winter due to low sales and route challenges

Polish airline LOT has suspended its direct flights between Warsaw and Beijing for the 2024-2025 winter season, citing low sales and less competitive routes.

Due to the ongoing ban on European airlines flying over Russian airspace, LOT and other Western carriers face longer, more expensive routes to East Asia. In contrast, Chinese airlines, which still fly over Russia, offer shorter and cheaper flights.

LOT will provide passengers with alternative travel options, including flights with Air China, and joins airlines like SAS (Which stops Copenhagen-Shanghai route), Lufthansa and British Airways in reducing services to the Far East.