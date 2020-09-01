LOT restores capital connection with Vilnius-London City route restart

LOT Polish Airlines has resumed its popular route between Vilnius (VNO) and London City Airport (LCY).

The international airline returns to London’s most central airport with twice-daily flights to and from the Lithuanian capital, starting on Monday 31st August 2020. The route resumes after suspension during travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Hill, London City Airport’s Chief Commerical Officer, commented:

“It’s great to welcome back LOT Polish Airlines to London City Airport and I’m pleased to see another important connection between two European capital cities restored. Connections like these are crucial for our recovery from this pandemic, allowing people to quickly and safely travel for work or to see their family. And so it was encouraging to see the strong demand for the service. We hope to see LOT build on this success and resume more routes at City Airport very soon. We’re working hard with them and other airlines to make this possible.”