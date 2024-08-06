LOT Polish Airlines unveils new uniforms celebrating national art heritage

Polish airline LOT has introduced new crew and ground staff uniforms inspired by the Young Poland art movement, highlighting the airline’s dedication to promoting Polish heritage and culture. Created in collaboration with Polish fashion brand Lancerto, the uniforms feature designs inspired by traditional Polish motifs, notably the mallow flower, symbolising elegance and Polish identity.

The accessories, such as scarves and pocket squares, incorporate this floral theme, drawing inspiration from Young Poland artists like Stanis?aw Wyspia?ski, Olga Bozna?ska, and Józef Mehoffer. Male staff will have pocket squares complementing navy and red ties, while female attendants will wear scarves with red mallows and navy trim. Ground staff will have similar designs, emphasising the continuity of the motif.

Malw? malowane! Na apaszkach i poszetkach personelu #PLLLOT zakwit?y malwy inspirowane twórczo?ci? artystów M?odej Polski. Kolekcja powsta?a we wspó?pracy z polsk? mark? modow? #LANCERTO.#flyLOT pic.twitter.com/vENyr9suqc — Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT (@LOTPLAirlines) August 5, 2024

The crane, a long-standing emblem of LOT, subtly appears on the accessories, designed by Tadeusz Lucjan Gronowski. This initiative is part of LOT’s broader strategy to collaborate with local businesses and cultural institutions, reflecting the airline’s commitment to Polish art and tradition.