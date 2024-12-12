LOT Polish Airlines to launch year-round flights from Warsaw to Keflavik, Iceland, starting April 2025

LOT Polish Airlines is expanding its network with new direct flights between Warsaw and Keflavik, Iceland, beginning April 12, 2025. This new service will operate year-round, with four weekly flights during the summer and three per week in the winter.

The flights provide a convenient connection for travellers to Iceland’s natural wonders, including volcanoes, glaciers, and the Northern Lights.

Using modern Boeing 737 aircraft, the airline will offer both Business and Economy classes, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The flights will also benefit from LOT’s Star Alliance membership for easier global connections.