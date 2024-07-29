LOT Polish Airlines to launch new Warsaw-Lisbon route

LOT Polish Airlines will begin flights from Warsaw to Lisbon on February 3, 2025. Initially, flights will operate five times a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From February 24, 2025, the frequency will increase to daily flights.
Flight Details
- Flight LO-425: Departs Warsaw at 10:15, arrives in Lisbon at 13:25 local time.
- Flight LO-426: Departs Lisbon at 14:25, arrives in Warsaw at 19:30 local time.
- The route will be serviced by modern Boeing 737 aircraft.
- The flight duration is just over four hours each way.
This new route to Lisbon is part of LOT Polish Airlines’ five-year growth strategy, announced in 2023. Recent new routes include Innsbruck, Lyon, Oradea, as well as resumed flights to Athens and Larnaca.
Lisbon is a historic city and a key addition to LOT’s network, enhancing travel options for passengers, including those from India.