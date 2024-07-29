LOT Polish Airlines to launch new Warsaw-Lisbon route

LOT Polish Airlines will begin flights from Warsaw to Lisbon on February 3, 2025. Initially, flights will operate five times a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From February 24, 2025, the frequency will increase to daily flights.

Flight Details

Flight LO-425: Departs Warsaw at 10:15, arrives in Lisbon at 13:25 local time.

Flight LO-426: Departs Lisbon at 14:25, arrives in Warsaw at 19:30 local time.

The route will be serviced by modern Boeing 737 aircraft.

The flight duration is just over four hours each way.

This new route to Lisbon is part of LOT Polish Airlines’ five-year growth strategy, announced in 2023. Recent new routes include Innsbruck, Lyon, Oradea, as well as resumed flights to Athens and Larnaca.

Lisbon is a historic city and a key addition to LOT’s network, enhancing travel options for passengers, including those from India.