LOT Polish Airlines to launch flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

LOT Polish Airlines plans to initiate direct flights between Warsaw and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting March 2024, following discussions between LOT Airlines CEO Michal Fijol and Uzbek diplomats in Warsaw.

The flights, anticipated four times a week, aim to cater to the rising demand on this route, accommodating around 40,000 travellers annually.

Uzbekistan also anticipates a surge in Polish tourists, with an estimated 2,000 visitors expected in 2024, revealed during a visit by the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan