LOT Polish Airlines returns to Miami and increases frequencies on other U.S. flights

LOT Polish Airlines will resume flights to Miami from 10 December 2021 three times weekly, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The schedule will be as follows:

Warsaw – Miami LO29 WAW 12:05 – MIA 17:45 B787 1-3-5--

Miami – Warsaw LO30 MIA 19:55 – WAW 11:50+1 B787 1-3-5--

LOT also plans to increase its frequencies to other U.S. destinations in the winter 2020-2021 season as follows:

Warsaw (WAW) – New York (JFK) daily

Warsaw (WAW) – Chicago O’Hare (ORD) six flights per week

Warsaw (WAW) – Newark (EWR) three flights per week

Krakow (KRK) – Chicago O’Hare (ORD) one flight a week

All flights are to be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner.