LOT Polish Airlines returns to Athens next Summer

LOT Polish Airlines is making some exciting announcements. First off, they’re reintroducing flights to Athens, offering year-round access to Greece’s capital with daily flights beginning April 11, 2024.

The flights will run both ways daily and will utilise various aircraft types, promising an enhanced travel experience. The CEO emphasises the allure of mainland Greece and invites travellers to experience its historical richness.

These revived Athens flights are timed around the upcoming Paris Olympics, as LOT Polish Airlines plans to accommodate sports enthusiasts heading to the Games.

Additionally, they’re expanding their network from Radom, introducing flights to Preveza, Tirana, Podgorica, and Ohrid for the 2024 summer season.

Tickets for all these flights are now available through various LOT Polish Airlines sales channels.