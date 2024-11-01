LOT Polish Airlines resumes Warsaw-Larnaca route with expanded schedule

LOT Polish Airlines has resumed its Warsaw-Larnaca route, with the inaugural flight departing on October 28.

Currently, flights will operate four times weekly during the winter season (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) and increase to six times weekly in the summer, excluding Tuesdays.

The route’s revival highlights Larnaca’s appeal for Polish travellers, with Poland ranking as Cyprus’s third-largest tourist market in 2023, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service. A ceremony held at Warsaw Chopin Airport marked the relaunch, attended by key officials from LOT and Polish Airports.