LOT Polish Airlines resumes flights to Miami and to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Poland’s flag carrier LOT reinstates its Warsaw-Miami flights after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.
“Thanks to the relaxing of the US entry restrictions, passenger flights to the States are back,” LOT said in a news release on Friday (10 December).
The first flight in the reinstated connection was scheduled for the same day.
“The opening up of the US market is of key importance for the revival of passenger traffic, and the airline sector is one of the most significant stimulators of global economic processes,” said LOT CEO Krzysztof Moczulski.
Passengers can now fly from Warsaw to Miami on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays onboard Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
On 7 December, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Warsaw Chopin Airport to Colombo Airport. This is the first flight to Sri Lanka after a months-long break, offering passengers from Poland and other European countries a sunny holiday in the middle of winter.
LOT Polish Airlines’ Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner will operate the route between Warsaw and Colombo until 25 March 2022, three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Passengers will set off on their journey at 16:10 and will land at the Sri Lankan airport at 05:55 the following day (local time). The flight will take just over 9 hours and the aircraft will cover a distance of 7,293 km.
“Our return to Ceylon is the best proof that we are using the full potential of our modern long-haul fleet. We are meticulously planning our flight network based on passenger needs and, of course, country-specific restrictions in force. South Asia has been attracting winter sun-seeking tourists for years. We welcome tourists from all over Europe onboard our Dreamliners flying to Colombo,” said Michał Fijoł, Member of the Management Board.
The schedule of flights has been planned so as to ensure a comfortable journey at Warsaw Chopin Airport from most of the destinations operated by LOT in Poland, Western Europe and Scandinavia, the Baltic States and Central and Eastern Europe.