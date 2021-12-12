LOT Polish Airlines resumes flights to Miami and to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Poland’s flag carrier LOT reinstates its Warsaw-Miami flights after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

“Thanks to the relaxing of the US entry restrictions, passenger flights to the States are back,” LOT said in a news release on Friday (10 December).

The first flight in the reinstated connection was scheduled for the same day.

“The opening up of the US market is of key importance for the revival of passenger traffic, and the airline sector is one of the most significant stimulators of global economic processes,” said LOT CEO Krzysztof Moczulski.

Passengers can now fly from Warsaw to Miami on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays onboard Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.