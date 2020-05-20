LOT Polish Airlines resumes domestic flights on 1 June

LOT Polish Airlines will resume passenger flights on June 1, 2020. For the first two weeks, flights will be operated to eight domestic airports. For the safety and comfort of passengers onboard the aircraft, the #BezpiecznyLOT procedure, developed on the basis of recommendations of the Chief Sanitary Inspector and international industry organisations, will apply.

At the beginning, passengers will be able to fly LOT on the route:

from Warsaw to Gdansk – up to three times a day;

from Warsaw to Krakow, Poznan, Rzeszow, Szczecin, Wroclaw and Zielona Gora – up to twice a day;

from Krakow to Gdansk – once a day.

Tickets will be available at the very favourable prices – from 99 PLN for one way ticket without luggage. LOT Polish Airlines will be communicating on an ongoing basis regarding the implementation of subsequent stages of the restoration of scheduled connections. The further action plan is strictly dependent on the recommendations of Polish and European institutions responsible for sanitary safety, as well as the restrictions imposed by the destination countries.

– We start the resumption of connections very carefully, taking into account the safety of our passengers and onboard crews. First of all, based on the #BezpiecznyLOT procedure, we provide regular, direct domestic flights. At the same time, we intensively cooperate with airports and services responsible for public health in order to refine safety procedures for resumed flights. According to the “no contact” principle, we develop a standard for protective materials or the preparation of as many self-service stations as possible. We do it to enable our passengers to comfortably and with minimized epidemic risk travel around Poland, onboard LOT’s planes from June 1 – said Michał Fijoł, LOT Polish Airlines Board Member, Chief Commercial Officer.

#BezpiecznyLOT procedure covers both the safety rules on board the aircraft and the entire path the passenger follows from the moment of arrival at the airport. Current information on epidemic procedures in force at the airports and onboard LOT flights will be available at lot.com.

What is #BezpiecznyLOT on the plane?

LOT aircraft are equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate-Air) filters, which remove 99.9% of bacteria and airborne viruses. In addition, the deck, overhead compartments and luggage compartments are regularly disinfected with special biocides.

Cabin crews serving passengers during the flight will be equipped with a range of protective measures, such as masks and gloves. All passengers travelling by LOT will be required to cover their mouths and noses with a mask throughout the flight. As part of on-board service, LOT will apply the “no contact” principle, limiting direct interaction between passengers and crew. Beverages and snacks will be served in individual packages.

In order to minimize contact and facilitate entry into the aircraft, passengers will be allowed to carry one piece of hand baggage in the dimensions 55 cm/40 cm/23 cm and an increased weight up to 10 kg. By one piece of luggage, we mean a backpack, purse, laptop or shopping bag.

What is #BezpiecznyLOT at the airport?

LOT Polish Airlines in cooperation with the Management Board of Polish Airports, the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate and the directors of domestic airports have developed consistent safety procedures for flights. In accordance with IATA, EASA, EC or CAA guidelines, airports are going to i.a. control the temperature of passengers at the entrance to the terminals, isolate arriving and departing passengers, keep the distance in the gates and during boarding, limit the available infrastructure (shops, business lounges), offer the access to antibacterial agents and paid dispensers with protective masks and make it compulsory to cover up mouth and nose, introduced in Poland since April 16, 2020.

As part of limiting the contact between passengers and airport staff, LOT is also working on replacing the existing procedures with self-service mechanisms, including mandatory on-line check-in and self-service boarding. Detailed safety rules applicable at airports will be presented to passengers by May 25.

