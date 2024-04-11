LOT Polish Airlines resumes daily flights from Warsaw to Athens

LOT Polish Airlines has reinstated its year-round direct flights between Athens and Warsaw in response to the increasing demand for travel to Greece. The daily flights, utilising Embraer 195, Boeing 737-800, and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, began on April 11.

Departures from Athens International Airport will occur daily at 14:10, with a flight duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes, while return flights from Warsaw will depart at 09:30.

The decision to resume the Athens-Warsaw service comes amidst Poland’s rising prominence as a key market for Athens Airport, with LOT joining other carriers like AEGEAN, SKY express, Ryanair, and Wizz Air in connecting the two cities. Poland has emerged as one of the top 10 international arrival markets for Athens Airport, with a notable increase in arrivals from the country in the first quarter of 2024.

LOT’s direct flights to Warsaw also offer convenient connections to other European cities and long-haul destinations such as Copenhagen, Vilnius, Prague, Hamburg, Krakow, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Toronto, and New York.