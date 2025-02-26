LOT Polish Airlines reports record results for 2024

LOT Polish Airlines achieved strong financial and operational performance in 2024, posting a net profit of PLN 688.5 million (EUR 166.3 million) and revenues of PLN 9.93 billion (EUR 2.4 billion), despite increased competition and lower ticket prices. The airline’s fleet grew to 86 aircraft, its largest ever, and it carried 10.7 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Key highlights include:

Charter segment expansion, with a 10.6% increase in available seat kilometres and 1.3 million charter passengers (+18.5% YoY).

New routes added, including Warsaw to Tashkent, Riyadh, and Lyon.

107,926 flights operated, covering 148 million kilometres.

Investments in premium services, such as a new business lounge in Chicago and an upgraded Polonez lounge in Warsaw.

Recognition for cargo operations, earning IATA certifications for transporting perishables and lithium batteries.

CEO Micha? Fijo? emphasised LOT’s strengthened market position and future role as the main carrier at the upcoming Central Communication Port (CPK).