LOT Polish Airlines receives first Embraer E195-E2 to expand fleet and enhance sustainability

LOT Polish Airlines has received its first Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, less than three months after signing the lease deal with Azorra. The first of three jets will soon arrive in Poland, with all expected to be delivered by October. The addition of the E195-E2 to LOT’s fleet aims to boost operational flexibility and support network expansion.

The E195-E2 offers significant sustainability benefits, including 12.5% lower fuel burn and emissions, and reduced noise levels compared to its competitors. This aligns with LOT’s “Destination ECO” strategy to introduce low-emission aircraft.

Micha? Fijo?, President of LOT Polish Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions, emphasizing their role in enhancing flight frequency to European destinations and providing passengers with a high level of comfort.

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, welcomed LOT as the 17th operator of the E2 series, noting the rapid growth of E2 operators in the past two years. He praised the swift delivery of the jets and highlighted the E2’s efficiency and low operational costs.

LOT has a long history with Embraer, being the first operator of the original E-Jets in 2004. The delivery of the E195-E2 marks another milestone in their successful partnership.