LOT Polish Airlines opens gateway to Morocco with new Marrakesh route for Winter 2025

LOT Polish Airlines is bringing a touch of North African magic to its winter schedule with the launch of direct flights from Warsaw to Marrakesh, the heart of Morocco’s rich cultural tapestry and gateway to the Sahara.

Starting October 29, the Polish flag carrier will operate twice-weekly services to the Moroccan city, departing Chopin Airport every Wednesday and Saturday morning. The route will be serviced by Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737-800 aircraft, designed to provide both convenience and comfort for holidaymakers and connecting passengers alike.

The move comes as Morocco experiences a tourism boom, having welcomed a record 17.4 million visitors in 2024 — a 20% increase year-on-year. With travellers seeking authentic, sun-soaked destinations during the colder months, Marrakesh promises the perfect blend of history, hospitality, and exotic flair.

“Morocco is a land of contrasts, colour, and culture. Our new Marrakesh route offers Polish travellers a winter escape to one of the most vibrant corners of the world,” said Robert Ludera, Director of Network and Alliances at LOT Polish Airlines.

The airline highlights a variety of Moroccan experiences on offer: from exploring the labyrinthine souks and historic medina of Marrakesh, to watching the sunset over the golden dunes of the Sahara or relaxing on the beaches of Agadir. Adventurers can also trek through the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, while film buffs may recognise the backdrop from blockbuster hits like Gladiator and Game of Thrones.

Cultural depth and natural beauty go hand in hand in Morocco, with UNESCO-recognised heritage sites and centuries-old traditions—including the communal meals of the Mediterranean and the age-old gatherings of Sahara nomads—adding depth to every visit.

Travellers booking the new service can also expect a truly immersive Moroccan journey, from sipping mint tea in desert camps to discovering the legendary Jemaa el-Fna square, a living theatre of street performers, snake charmers, and storytellers.

With this new connection, LOT Polish Airlines continues to expand its winter 2025/2026 offerings and strengthen Warsaw’s position as a hub linking Europe with far-reaching and fascinating destinations.

Tickets for the Warsaw–Marrakesh service are now available through all LOT sales channels.