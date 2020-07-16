LOT Polish Airlines launches Warsaw – Dublin on 23 August

LOT Polish Airlines will launch Warsaw – Dublin route on 23 August, to be operated 4 times per week by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The route will be opened soon for booking.

This route has an economical potential as many pharmaceutical and IT companies (Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, eBay and Paypal) have their (European) headquarters in Dublin.

Schedule of the route, to start on 23 August :

LO299 WAW - DUB 14:35 - 16:35 1-3-5-7

LO300 DUB - WAW 17:50 - 21:50 1-3-5-7

The airline had a lot of demands to go back to Poland during the #LOTdoDomu operation. Over 50,000 people with Polish origin live in Dublin, and in 2019, the number of travellers between Poland and Dublin reached 850,000 people.

“A direct flight connection with Dublin was an important point in the development of the West European LOT network. Due to the large number of Poles living in Ireland, our presence in this country was only a matter of time. Today we can offer our compatriots the most convenient way to travel to Dublin straight from the main airport in Warsaw. As part of gradually restoring regular routes and rebuilding air traffic, we believe that over time

passengers from other Central and Eastern European countries will also gladly take advantage of direct flights to the Atlantic island”, says Rafał Milczarski, LOT CEO.

Furthermore, LOT is gradually restoring regular European destinations to its route network. From 15 July, passengers can travel again to London, Berlin, Prague, Kiev, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Milan, Geneva, Istanbul, Belgrade or Tallinn. During the current summer season, along with the new connection to Ireland, LOT’s offer already includes over 130 connections and over 70 travel destinations.

#LOTnaWakacje offer, which has already sold over 200,000 tickets, is very popular among passengers with flight tickets to over 30 popular resorts in over a dozen European countries, including Spain, Croatia, Greece or Bulgaria. Direct connections marked with the LO 8XXX prefix are offered from ten domestic airports – from Warsaw, Bydgoszcz, Lublin, Wrocław, Kraków, Gdańsk, Szczecin, Poznań, Katowice, Rzeszów. Ticket prices are starting now from 99 PLN for a one-way trip. To provide passengers with the possibility of more flexible booking management, LOT has also introduced new Flex Plus tariffs, including free change of departure date (up to 48 hours before departure) and the option of returning the ticket within 24 hours of purchase.

At the same time, the carrier asks passengers to check the restrictions imposed by the country on an ongoing basis, which they are going to go to. Regulations are changing dynamically and people who fail to complete the required procedures will not be taken on board. All passengers are informed about the need to monitor the epidemic in advance via email. Current information on travel rules available is, among others on the website of the International Air Transport Association IATA and on the website https://reopen.europa.eu/en.

Tickets for flights on the Warsaw-Dublin route will be available in the booking systems and on LOT.com on July 16 after 16:00.

Warsaw, 16 July 2020