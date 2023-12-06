LOT Polish Airlines launches flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

LOT Polish Airlines is set to introduce new direct flights from Warsaw to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting June 4, 2024. Tickets for these flights are now available, marking another strategic move in line with the airline’s 2024-2028 expansion strategy.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Warsaw and return on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Riyadh.

With a flight duration of 6.5 hours using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, this move reflects LOT Polish Airlines’ goal to broaden its route network while catering to both tourist and business interests in Central and Eastern Europe.