LOT Polish Airlines launches five new destinations

LOT Polish Airlines will extend its summer schedule of flights from Warsaw by five new destinations. CEO Rafał Milczarski told journalists in Chicago on Saturday that in the coming summer season LOT would launch direct flights from Warsaw to Mumbai, Cairo, Sarajevo, Baku and Pristina.

Milczarski added that, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, LOT had cancelled its flights to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

“In order to make up for the lost connections and in order to make our planes fully booked, we have been trying to replace them with new destinations,” Milczarski said.

Direct flights to Mumbai will be launched on May 31. The new year-round connection will be operated by Dreamliner planes twice a week in the summer season.

Flights to Cairo will be launched also on May 31 as a year-round connection and operated by Embraer 190 planes five times a week in the summer season.

On May 30, LOT will launch its first connection to Bosnia and Herzegovina, with five flights a week to Sarajevo. This will also be a year-round destination.

A Warsaw-Baku-Warsaw year-round connection will open on May 27. Planned are four flights a week.

Direct flights to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, will be launched on June 6. Planned are four flights a week in the summer season, until September 22.