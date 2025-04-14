LOT Polish Airlines launches direct Warsaw–Reykjavik flights

LOT Polish Airlines has inaugurated direct flights between Warsaw and Reykjavik-Keflavik, with service running four times weekly in summer and three times weekly in winter. This marks LOT’s third new route in 2025, following launches to Lisbon and Paris-Orly.

The new Iceland route caters to both tourists drawn to nature and culture, and business travellers fostering ties between the two countries.

The inaugural flight on 12 April 2025 was celebrated with an official ceremony. LOT aims to attract passengers from across Central and Eastern Europe via convenient connections in Warsaw. Tickets are now available through all LOT sales channels.