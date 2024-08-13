LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flights to Tenerife from Warsaw

LOT Polish Airlines is expanding its route network by launching direct flights to Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, starting on November 27, 2024.

The airline will operate three weekly flights—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—from Warsaw to Tenerife’s Reina Sofía Airport, using Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft. The new route, targeting leisure travellers, enhances LOT’s European offerings, adding to its existing destinations like Athens, Lisbon, and Larnaca.

Tenerife, known for its mild climate, volcanic landscapes, and unique attractions, has become an attractive option for travellers from Central and Eastern Europe. This expansion is part of LOT’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its presence in the region and cater to global travellers.