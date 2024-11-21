Home Airlines LOT Polish Airlines LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flights to Malta starting April 2025

LOT Polish Airlines has added Malta to its regular route network, with flights commencing on April 16, 2025. The new service will operate four times a week from Warsaw to Malta, using Boeing 737 aircraft. Flights will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering convenient schedules for both short and extended holidays.

Malta, renowned for its Mediterranean beauty, historical landmarks, and sunny climate, promises an ideal getaway for travellers. This new route also strengthens connectivity between Malta and LOT’s broader network, enabling seamless access to long-haul destinations.

The collaboration between LOT Polish Airlines, Malta Tourism Authority, and Malta International Airport highlights a shared commitment to enhancing travel opportunities between the two countries. Tickets are available now via LOT’s website, contact centre, travel offices, and agency partners.

