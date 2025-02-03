LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flights from Warsaw to Lisbon

LOT Polish Airlines has inaugurated a direct route between Warsaw and Lisbon, marking its third destination on the Iberian Peninsula. Flights will initially operate five times a week before increasing to a daily service from 24 February 2025.

The route will be served by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, offering passengers access to one of Europe’s most picturesque capitals. L

isbon, known for its historic tram rides, Fado music, and iconic custard tarts, is a gateway for Polish travellers, while Portuguese passengers can benefit from seamless connections to Eastern Europe via Warsaw.