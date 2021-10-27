LOT Polish Airlines is suing Boeing for $250 million over losses on 737 MAX grounding

LOT Polish Airlines filed a lawsuit in Seattle in the United States against Boeing in connection with 737 MAX aeroplanes. LOT is demanding compensation from Boeing in the amount of not less than $250 million.

The information was confirmed on Tuesday by the press spokesman of PLL LOT, Krzysztof Moczulski. The lawsuit was preceded by many months of settlement negotiations, which did not lead to satisfactory solutions. The President of LOT Polish Airlines, Rafał Milczarski, in an interview with journalists at the beginning of October this year, admitted that the company suffered heavy losses when it comes to grounding the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“We are holding talks and we have had talks with the Boeing concern. So far, these talks have not brought the expected results, so we will use the solutions available to obtain compensation“, said Milczarski at the time. He added: “We will not let go and we cannot let go of anything that Boeing owes us. It is a natural thing and we will make such claims against Boeing.”

Source: Polsat News