LOT Polish Airlines is probing drone incident at Warsaw airport

Polish state-owned airline LOT is investigating an incident involving a drone at Warsaw’s Chopin airport. The inquiry has been launched into causing danger to the safety of air traffic.

A drone was seen flying within 30 metres of a LOT Embraer E190 plane (reg. SP-LME) from Poznan as it made its landing approach on Saturday, the news website TVN24 said. After two PLL LOT planes had landed, all traffic was put to a halt for 30 minutes.

“The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. According to the procedure, the pilots prepared a report. At the moment, the case is being investigated by the incident investigation committee at LOT,” a LOT spokesman told Polish press agency PAP. “Every such incident is dangerous. Fortunately, nothing happened this time.”

According to the pilots’ report, the unidentified drone was about three meters long, the spokesman added.